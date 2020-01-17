Whether it's dodging opponents on the rugby field, sculling beers at the MCG or taking the new white ball - Jordie Barrett never seems to be far from the action.

The 22-year-old All Black utility back got Team Rugby off to a flying start in the second annual Black Clash T20 match in Napier, knocking over former Black Caps skipper Stephen Fleming with a peach of a delivery.

Barrett sent the 111-test veteran's bails flying with a slower ball yorker off only the fifth delivery of the match.

He knocked over another former international batsman Luke Ronchi in his very next over to leave Team Cricket reeling at 6-2.

Barrett shared the new ball in the clash with All Black great Richie McCaw.

Team Cricket's Stephen Fleming walks from the field after being bowled by Team Rugby's Jordie Barrett. Photo / Photosport

The cricketers were embarrassed by five wickets in last year's inaugural event at Hagley Oval.

Barrett made headlines late last year when he was escorted from the ground on day three of the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia in Melbourne for alleged behavioural issues.

Earlier Ronchi revealed Team Cricket's plan for Team Rugby, including bowling "bumpers" at Jordie and brother Beauden Barrett and "Instagram pretty boy" Israel Dagg.