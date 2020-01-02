By Niall Anderson in Sydney

Black Caps batsmen Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have missed a second straight day of training, just one day out from the third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The pair didn't turn to up training at the SCG, both still unwell with flu-like symptoms, while Williamson handed over the pre-match press conference duties to Tom Latham.

Latham revealed that their status for tomorrow in still in doubt, as is that of Mitchell Santner, who didn't pull up well this morning.

Advertisement

"It's up in the air at the moment – a couple of boys are a little bit crook unfortunately," said Latham.

"They're going to have today off, as well as yesterday, so fingers crossed they'll be right to go tomorrow.

"It's gone around the team a little bit which obviously isn't ideal, but fingers crossed – they're resting up today and hopefully they'll wake up tomorrow morning and be good to go.

READ MORE:

• It gets worse: Big scare for Black Caps as stars miss training

• Ultimate challenge: The big issue the Black Caps can't fix

• Cleaver: How Brendon McCullum revealed Black Caps' biggest problem

• Mr Fix-it: The Black Caps' secret weapon for final test

Latham is not yet expecting to have to take the captain's armband tomorrow, noting it would take a lot to rule Williamson out of the test.

"He's obviously a great leader amongst this group and he's passionate about this group, so I'm sure if there's any chance of him playing – even if it is a small chance – he'll certainly be playing."

Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson is in doubt for the third test. Photo / Photosport

The news will be concerning for the Black Caps, who possess seriously limited options in terms of available batting cover.

Horrendously out-of-form opener Jeet Raval is the only batsman waiting in the wings, with bowlers Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Will Somerville the other squad options who didn't play in Melbourne.

Advertisement

However, the Black Caps haven't yet called in cover, perhaps signalling thatWilliamson and Nicholls should be fine to play tomorrow, and Latham believes there is enough depth amongst the squad.

"We'd have to look at the make-up of the squad, we've got one extra batsman in the squad but we've got a few all-rounders there as well, which does make it a little bit easier, so if we do have to come to that decision then all options will be discussed.

"If we lost those guys it would be disappointing, but I know we've got a squad of 15 here who are passionate about this team, and whatever side we do end up playing, we've got the backing of the whole group that it's the right team to do the job."

Henry Nicholls missed training for a second straight day. Photo / Getty

Australian captain Tim Paine was expecting Williamson, in particular, to play.

"We're not worried about it. We're planning for him to play - if Kane Williamson misses a couple of days training I don't think it's going to effect him too much. I think a player of his quality knows what he's doing, he knows how to prepare himself and knows how to get up for the big games.

"We're preparing for the best Kane Williamson, and if he's not there, then we saw last game that a guy like Tom Blundell can come in and take it right up to us.

"They've got some very good players, we're not sure what XI they're going to go with, but we've looked really closely at who they've got here, so we're prepared for everyone."