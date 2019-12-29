Kane Williamson's post-mortem from the Boxing Day test makes grim reading for the Black Caps.

While the New Zealand skipper maintained his positive tone and upbeat outlook when detailing what went wrong in their 247-run defeat to Australia, as he listed the flaws in the batting display, and how improvement was also needed from the bowlers, it hammered home just how far the Black Caps are lagging behind in this series.

Let's start with the bowling. Williamson acknowledged the phenomenal effort of the likes of Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, but despite their full-hearted attempts, the Black Caps bowlers have never quite been able to put Australia under serious pressure.

"The effort from the bowlers throughout was something that is inspiring to us, that never-give-up attitude. But at the same time, if we're looking for areas to improve – there are a few of them – we do need to try and put Australia under pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control.

"They are still able to achieve first innings targets that they're confident with and puts them ahead of the game."

The Black Caps bowlers didn't have much success against Australian batsmen such as Tim Paine. Photo / Getty

Wagner had argued the bowlers were unlucky, and Williamson acknowledged they didn't have it all go their way, but with only seven per cent of balls delivered on the stumps by the Kiwi seamers in the first innings, Williamson felt they didn't capitalise on winning the toss and bowling first.

"There was probably a missed trick there, we needed to be better, we needed to put the ball in the right area for longer periods to try and create a few more opportunities – we went past the bat a few times but perhaps we were still a little bit short on that front. When that does happen, you need a big batting performance."

Tim Paine and Kane Williamson talk after the second test. Photo / Getty

Ah, yes. The batting. While they managed slight improvements in the fourth innings, reaching 240, that was the Black Caps' highest total of the series, and one that was still nowhere near good enough, with Williamson crediting the Australian bowlers for their "exceptional" display.

"They made life very difficult for us but that is nature of playing over here, and as a batting unit we do need to be a lot better.

"They've got a number of assets to the way that they bowl – the pace and the bounce – but I think the accuracy is what is at the moment the most challenging. They're putting the ball in a very demanding area and getting a little bit of movement out of the surface, so guys are at times finding scoring quite challenging. It's getting your head around that – understanding that it is what to expect for long periods of time. You might get some good balls or some things that don't quite go your way and you've got to accept and move on."

James Pattinson removed Kane Williamson twice in the MCG test. Photo / Photosport

A quick turnaround awaits for the third and final test in Sydney, which starts on Friday, and after detailing what was required from his bowlers and his batters, Williamson summed it all up simply – the Black Caps have to be better. In all areas.

"Being better in all departments is very important, it's a quick turnaround, and I think the adjustment is mental, but it's a full commitment to that.

"I know the guys will be looking forward to Sydney as an opportunity to improve."