Melbourne's famous cricket cauldron has echoed to the cheers of thousands of Kiwis, pouring across the Tasman to cheer on the Black Caps in their first Boxing Day test in 32-years.

Otago's Mark Adam joined an estimated crowd of 80,000 fans riding every body blow and smashed boundary in what promised to be the biggest Boxing Day attendance outside an Ashes test.

"It's absolutely amazing - every time we take a wicket there's is a huge roar. The biggest cricket crowd I had been a part of before was just 16,000 people," Adam said.

Nothing highlighted the bubbling atmosphere better than Steve Smith's walk to the crease, he said.

A chorus of up boos from up to 20,000 Kiwi fans greeted the former Australian captain before a rolling wave of Aussie applause took over.

"It's very good natured, though, plenty of banter but nothing crossing the line," Adam said.

Black Caps fans, including the Beige Brigade, were out in force at the MCG yesterday. Photos / Photosport

Earlier, Beige Brigade fans, Silver Fern badges and Kiwis in ACC hats could be seen on every street corner in inner city Melbourne, he said.

Sport Minister Grant Robertson is also among the one-eyed Kiwi supporters in the huge crowd.

"It really is one of the great occasions in sport.

"And when Trent Boult bowled Joe Burns in the first over the roar from the Kiwi contingent was massive."