Lockie Ferguson will make his test debut when the Black Caps begin their three-test series against Australia in Perth this evening, Radio Sport believes.

Ferguson was called into the Black Caps' squad to play England in two tests last month but didn't take part in the series win.

Radio Sport is reporting Ferguson will become Black Cap number 275. Trent Boult has been under an injury cloud for the first test after missing the second test draw against England in Hamilton. Matt Henry took his place in the test XI. It's unclear whether Ferguson will be replacing Boult or one of the other fast bowlers Tim Southee or Neil Wagner.

The 28-year-old Ferguson has shone lately with the white ball in the international scene, taking the second-most wickets at the World Cup, but there has always been the ambition from player and team alike to unleash his express pace in test cricket.

Advertisement

Ferguson now has that chance, and thoroughly deserves it, having taken 153 first-class wickets at an average of 24.3, including 4-23 last month against Wellington in the Plunket Shield.