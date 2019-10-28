Northern Districts have made seven changes to their squad to face the Central Stags in their first home match of the Plunket Shield competition.

Playing at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval in round two of comp from 10.30am on Wednesday , the changes have largely been enforced due to the Black Caps T20 series against England beginning this week. This means the bulk of the international players who turned out for ND in the first round have now entered the Black Caps camp.

ND are still able to call on the services of several internationals, however, with BJ Watling and Neil Wagner using the Plunket Shield as preparation for the Test series against England, beginning on November 21 at the same venue.

Trent Boult is also available for the match with the Central Stags as he is not set to join-up with the national squad until matches four and five of the T20 series.

The players entering the squad will not be coming in short of practice, having all turned out for Northern Districts A in a three-day match against Auckland A last week.

The incoming players showed good signs of early season form, particularly Joe Carter, who hit 80 runs and will be looking to fill the void in a batting line-up which has lost two centurions from round one.

Northern Districts Plunket Shield Squad:

Daniel Flynn (c) (Bay of Plenty)

James Baker (Hamilton)

Peter Bocock (Hamilton)

Trent Boult (Bay of Plenty)

Dean Brownlie (Bay of Plenty)

Joe Carter (Bay of Plenty)

Henry Cooper (Northland)

Zak Gibson (Waikato Valley)

Bharat Popli (Bay of Plenty)

Brett Randell (Northland)

Neil Wagner (Bay of Plenty)

Joe Walker (Hamilton)

BJ Watling (Hamilton)