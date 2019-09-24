Making a national side for the first time for any athlete is a milestone worth celebrating. It shows that the countless hours and hard work an athlete is putting in to their craft is paying off and being recognised. The New Zealand Cricket Under-19 team to play Bangladesh has been named, with three Tauranga cricketers selected for the 18-man team. Tim Pringle and Ben Pomare will again represent the team for the second time in just a matter of months and when they play Bangadesh this weekend, they'll be joined by Fergus Lellman, who makes his debut in a national

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.