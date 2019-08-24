Virat Kohli was removed early in India's first innings against the West Indies and had time to catch up on some reading. This was not the choice of book millions on Indian cricket fans were expecting.

The 30-year-old skipper was pictured sitting in the visitor's viewing area flicking through, wait for it … Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life.

Who would have thought.

Perhaps it was passed on to him by David Warner or someone else in the Australian cricket team that's undergone image rehabilitation since the ball-tampering scandal last year.

Advertisement

Maybe India's World Cup semi-final capitulation against New Zealand really stung him.

Or maybe he's just read his own biography so many times he needed something new.

The self-help book Virat Kohli is reading. Photo / Supplied

Despite Kohli's contribution of nine runs, the visitors are in a strong position after the first two days of the First Test.

A late burst by Ishant Sharma earned him a five-wicket haul and reduced the West Indies to 8/189 in reply to India's first innings total of 297 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Ten days away from his 31st birthday, Sharma ended the day with 5/42 off 12 overs, figures which were enhanced considerably in the final half-hour of a long day when he was single-handedly responsible for the home side losing three wickets for five runs to tilt a fairly even contest very much in favour of the tourists.

He dismissed Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Kemar Roach in the space of 13 deliveries to change the complexion of the West Indies innings from the relative comfort of 5/174.

Ravi Jadeja had played the key role in extending India's first innings from their overnight position of 6/203.

He was last out for 58, top-edging an attempted pull off Jason Holder to give wicketkeeper Hope his fifth catch of the innings.

Advertisement

Roach was the best of the West Indies bowlers with figures of 4/66 while fellow fast bowler Gabriel claimed 3/71.