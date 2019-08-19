Joe Root believes Jofra Archer has changed the dynamic of the Ashes series after a "frightening" test debut at Lord's.

Archer bowled 44 overs, struck Australian players 11 times and left Steve Smith, the finest batsman of his generation, fighting to be fit for the second test with a concussion injury.

After years of England batsmen being on the receiving end of Australian bouncers, Root is relishing unleashing Archer and believes he can lift his side to win two of the last three tests and regain the Ashes

"He has had a massive impact and added a dynamic to our bowling group. He has given Australia something to think about and it is really impressive to see someone come in on test debut and shake up things and live up to the hype. It makes for some interesting last few games," said Root.

"He makes things happen when not many others in the world of cricket can. He has such a unique action and way of bowling, and his natural pace is always going to be in the game on any surface. With the other guys around him, it makes a tasty combination, which is why we always felt we were in the game. They will have to think quite clearly how to combat how he is going to come at them. It is different to the other options we've had previously in this team. On a surface that might nibble and to add him into a quartet is a really big bonus for us."

Root admitted England were shocked to see Smith walk out to resume his innings after his sickening blow on the neck from Archer.

"It was a horrible moment. You're always trying to find different ways to get guys like Steve out but you don't want to see that. I couldn't believe he came back out but he was desperate to do well for Australia and his teammates."

Ben Stokes was man of the match for his century but paid tribute to Archer. Stokes fielded close in for most of the two Australian innings and was blown away by his impact.

"Frightening. I am not sure there will be a better debut in terms of announcing yourself in the team," he said. "The spell [to Steve Smith] was incredible to watch, we were laughing he was going to top the rankings after one test. We're lucky he's in our team. He gives you an extra dimension."

Australia captain Tim Paine was one of Archer's three second innings wickets and was clearly unsettled by his bouncers. He admitted his side will spend the next few days discussing how to face Archer.

"We have seen him for a few years now — we know the package he brings with his pace and that's something every team wants to have. It is up to us to make some new plans and get better," he said.

Root said his team "threw everything" at Australia to force a result but believes they have responded strongly to losing the first test.

The squad for the third test will be announced today and is likely to be unchanged, although England are considering tinkering the batting order again with the experiment of Root at No 3 under consideration following his first-ball duck in the second innings. Joe Denly could move to three, allowing Root back to his favourite position at four.

Jason Roy's position as opener is also up for discussion but England feel they should give him more time after years of changing their opening partnerships.