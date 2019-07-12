Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has made a public appeal to Indian cricket fans on the eve of the Cricket World Cup final.

The Black Caps beat India in the World Cup semi-final on Thursday and Neesham has concerns that Indian fans, who bought tickets for the final assuming India would be there, would now look to make a large profit from their unwanted seats.

"Dear Indian cricket fans," Neesham Tweeted. "If you don't want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it's tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy."

I mean, I can see why people would want to make a couple of quid and that’s fine, but the asking price of some I’ve seen is absolutely ludicrous. https://t.co/FwL2Mh7yx1 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 12, 2019

Totally agree, would be horrible to be watching from home and seeing empty seats because people are trying to make a profit and stopping fans from going. — Sarah (@Wildsea1) July 12, 2019

Cricket fans will be forced to shell out thousands of dollars to see their heroes in action at the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Fans desperate to see the final have already taken to resale sites such as StubHub and Viagogo to purchase tickets. However, these fans will face a hefty bill if they wish to get their hands on tickets.

The Telegraph reported tickets on sale advertised for more than £10,000 (NZ$18,804), more than 25 times their face value.

The cheapest tickets for the final were originally on sale with a face value of £95 (NZ$178) for the cheapest seats, rising to £395 (NZ$742) for those in the most expensive category.

India's shock exit from the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday was expected cause floods of tickets to hit the market.

Around 80pc of tickets sold for the group stage game against England were to India supporters, but despite their defeat demand has continued to outstrip supply for the showpiece final.