Two young Tauranga cricketers are among the best in the country their age group, named to represent New Zealand in a series of Aussie clashes starting this weekend.

Tim Pringle and Ben Pomare will play in the New Zealand under-19 team against their Australian counterparts in four one-day matches, all played at Brisbane's Redland Cricket Ground. The first game of the series starts on Saturday.

NZ U19 assistant coach Graeme Aldridge said for every player it was their first time in the team "so this tour will take care of any unknowns they might have in regards to what it's

