Two young Tauranga cricketers are among the best in the country their age group, named to represent New Zealand in a series of Aussie clashes starting this weekend.

Tim Pringle and Ben Pomare will play in the New Zealand under-19 team against their Australian counterparts in four one-day matches, all played at Brisbane's Redland Cricket Ground. The first game of the series starts on Saturday.

NZ U19 assistant coach Graeme Aldridge said for every player it was their first time in the team "so this tour will take care of any unknowns they might have in regards to what it's all about at this level".

"The main thing boys will get out of it is games against some good opposition where they can gauge where they are at," Aldridge said.

Ben Pomare made the NZ U19 cricket team that will play four games against Australia. Photo / George Novak

Pringle, a Tauranga Boys' College student, is the son of former Black Caps bowler Chris Pringle who played 64 one day internationals and 14 tests in the early 1990s. He's a middle order batsman, who also bowls left arm spin and says he is looking forward to playing in Australia.

"The number one thing I love about cricket is the constant want to improve and the many different ways you can do that," Pringle says.

"There's not just one way you can improve, there's plenty. I am looking forward to the experience most of all, these sorts of tours are a lot about the learnings you can take out of it. As much as I want to put scores on the board, going through my processes and learning will benefit myself just as much."

Pringle expects a tough challenge from the Australians and says his side will need to be on their toes.

"I am first and foremost looking to put some good contributions into the games that I get selected in, to help the team win games.

"We will need to access the conditions as quick as we can and look to adapt really well, as the Aussies will be used to the conditions at home. Building a game plan around those conditions will be important."

Pomare, a wicketkeeper/batsman, completed his final year at Tauranga Boys' College last year and says he enjoys the challenge cricket provides, which there should be no shortage of in Australia.

Tauranga cricketers Ben Pomare and Tim Pringle will play in the New Zealand under-19 squad against their Australian counterparts this weekend. Photo / George Novak

"I think all the boys are just excited to get out on the park. I want to learn as much as I can about my game and how I can move forward as a cricketer. We just need to go through our normal processes that we train and trust them, I don't think we need to do anything special.

"I just feel my job is to keep the boys getting around the field, so that starts with me setting the tone."

Both players say their aspiration is to be a Black Cap and Pringle knows there is plenty to do if he is to follow in his father's footsteps.

"I would love to be a strong contributor in the Black Caps one day, there is obviously a lot of hard work and learning to be done, but that is the goal."

NZ U19 assistant coach Graeme Aldridge

New Zealand under-19 team:

Adithya Ashok - Auckland.

William Clark - Central Districts.

Kristian Clarke - Northern Districts.

Lucas Dasent - Auckland.

Hayden Dickson - Northern Districts.

Joey Field - Central Districts.

Jesse Frew - Canterbury.

Ruben Love - Central Districts.

Jock McKenzie - Auckland.

Rhys Mariu - Canterbury.

Tim Pringle - Northern Districts.

Ben Pomare - Northern Districts.

Jesse Tashkoff -Wellington.

Dylan Taylor - Auckland.

Ollie White - Northern Districts.

New Zealand U19 v Australia U19 fixtures:

Redland Cricket Ground

Game one, July 6.

Game two, July 7.

Game three, July 10.

Game four, July 11.