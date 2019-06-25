West Indies cricket great Brain Lara has been discharged from hospital in India following chest pains.

The 50-year-old went through tests in a Mumbai hospital after having pain while working out at the gym.

"A couple of the tests have come back already," said Lara in a message on Twitter from Cricket West Indies.

"The doctors were quite happy that there is nothing major. I'll be back in full health very soon."

"I think I maybe just extended myself too much in the gym this morning and there's been a bit of pain in my chest," added Lara.

"I'm just letting everyone know I'm fine, I'm recovering and I'll be back in my hotel room tomorrow.

"I'm going to be alright."