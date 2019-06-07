After 50 years at Blake Park, the Mount Maunganui Cricket Club says it is homeless on its home ground.

The club has no operations centre, the Tauranga City Council has ripped up the wicket it promised to provide and the club is sick of being "shunted around" the park.

The council has agreed to set up a working group to investigate both a short-term solution for the upcoming cricket season, and help the club find a long-term home.

But there will be no guarantees with Blake Park under increasing pressure from the groups that use it, including the New Zealand

