Mumbai Indians won the IPL final on the very last ball for a sensational one-run victory against the Stephen Fleming coached Chennai Super Kings today.

Shane Watson's 80 off 59 balls nearly took MS Dhoni's team home, but the Australian allrounder got run out in the last over as Mumbai restricted Chennai to 148-7.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 41 off 25 deliveries had lifted Mumbai to 149-8.

Seamer Deepak Chahar picked up 3-26 while Imran Tahir (2-23) and Shardul Thakur (2-37) shared four wickets between them.

Watson's belligerent knock, which featured eight fours and four sixes, left Chennai needing nine runs off Lasith Malinga's last over.

However, Watson attempted to retain the strike off the fourth delivery and got run out and Thakur was trapped leg before wicket off the last ball.