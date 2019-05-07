Doug Bracewell has played the spoiler in David Warner's return in Australian colours.

Warner has been dismissed for a duck in the opening over of the second match between the Australian XI and the New Zealand XI in Brisbane today.

Warner and fellow disgraced cricketer Steve Smith have returned to the Australian cricket camp for the first time since their ball-tampering scandal and their subsequent 12-month bans.

The Australian side won the opening game by one wicket on Monday.

In today's second game, the hosts are batting first but Warner was caught in the opening over by Will Young.