New Zealand will play Australia in a day-night test at Perth, it is being reported.

Despite time zone misgivings about staging it in Perth, Cricket Australia will schedule a first ever day-night test in the western state, with play likely to start at 1pm local time each day.

The five-dayer will be played at Optus Stadium, the 60,000-capacity venue completed in 2017. The December clash will be the first match of a three-test series.

West Australia's cricket chief Christina Matthews said they had yet to receive confirmation from Cricket Australia, but she believed the pink-ball test would draw about 100,000 to the ground over the first four days.

"To have the first day-night test in Perth would be a significant historical achievement. Particularly because when they first started talking about day-nighters, Perth was dismissed as never being able to have one because of our time zone," she said.

If there is a 1pm daily start, stumps would be at 11pm in the eastern states, and 1am in New Zealand.

The Black Caps will play the prestigious Boxing Day test in Melbourne and the final test in Sydney.

New Zealand hosted its first day-night test against England at Eden Park in 2018, and the Black Caps previously played one in Adelaide.