Fears surround the availability of Kane Williamson ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup after an IPL commentator expressed concerns over the Black Caps captain's injury.

Williamson suffered a grade one tear in his minor pectoral muscle in the second test against Bangladesh with the Black Caps last month before jetting to India to re-join the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Although not featuring in their opening game, Williamson helped lead the side to a victory over the Rajasthan Royals last weekend.

But again absent from Monday's clash, Williamson left IPL commentator Simon Doull wondering.

"I think he played the first game injured and he's re-injured it again," Doull told Trackside Radio.

Kane Williamson bats during day four of the second test match in the series between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

"We were led to believe it would be 1-2 weeks minimum, but I don't think it was nine days before he played for the Sunrisers. I saw him injure it again in that game - he couldn't dive at all or stretch his left arm out.

"I'm not sure how he's going to travel for the next game either."

Doull's comments come just a day out from the Black Caps World Cup team naming.

And not convinced Williamson was fully fit and ready, the former Black Caps bowler said it would be a major loss to see the skipper miss out.

"Obviously, he's a crucial part of New Zealand's World Cup set-up. I'd be pretty disappointed if he didn't make sure he was 100 percent right before he had another crack," Doull said.

"I would be concerned enough to say he needs another week-and-a-half to two weeks before he's 100 percent right, because I don't think he took the full two weeks."

The Black Caps will face Sri Lanka first up at the World Cup in June following warm-up games against India, the West Indies and Bristol in May.