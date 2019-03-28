MCC, as custodians of the laws of cricket, have shifted emphasis by pronouncing that Ravichandran Ashwin's running out of Jos Buttler, when backing up, was not "within the spirit of the game".

Following the incident in the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab, led by Ashwin, and Buttler's team Rajasthan Royals, MCC's original statement had implied more criticism of Buttler than Ashwin: "With batsmen now being deemed in or out by millimetres by TV replays on quick singles, it is right that they should remain in their ground at the non-striker's end until it is fair for them to leave."

However, MCC's manager of the laws, Fraser Stewart, told The Daily Telegraph yesterday: "Having extensively reviewed the incident again and after further reflection we don't think it was within the spirit of the game.

"We believe the pause was too long between the time Ashwin reached the crease and the moment it was reasonable to expect the ball would be delivered," Stewart added, referring to Ashwin's pause in the crease before pulling out of his delivery and running out Buttler, who was backing up.

Advertisement

"When Buttler could have reasonably expected the ball to be delivered, he was in his ground.

"It is also unfair, and against the Spirit of Cricket, for non-strikers to leave their ground too early. All these debates wouldn't be necessary if non-strikers remained in their ground until the ball is on its way down the pitch," Stewart said.

"Buttler, it is fair to say, did not make a concerted effort to get back into his crease after Ashwin had delayed his delivery, and didn't help himself in that respect."

Buttler, instead, was furious as he walked off after being given run out backing up, or "Mankaded". "We didn't come down either way [in the original statement]," Stewart went on, rejecting the accusation that MCC had changed course.

"We now think at the key moment Buttler was in his ground."

Critics might argue that the ground has shifted. MCC's original statement was on the lines of caveat emptor - that the non-striker had to take full responsibility for not backing up too far.

Now the most telling argument seems to be: what would happen to the game if every bowler did the same as Ashwin? Come to a standstill, would be the answer, and create intense animosity.

"Ultimately the game is for the players and they've got a responsibility to work out how they want to play it and set an example to grassroots cricketers as role models, by upholding standards to preserve the game and particularly the Spirit of Cricket for future generations," Stewart said.

"The Spirit of Cricket [the preamble to the laws] is as relevant now as it has ever been. It is important that cricket is played in accordance with the spirit of the game as well as within the laws."