Northern Knights players celebrating their last game with the Central Stags continued an end-of-season tradition with a good natured wrestle that left one of its players, Scott Kuggeleijn, with a cut bottom lip.

The Northern Knights and Central Stags cricket teams met up in the changing rooms in Seddon Park at the end of the Plunket Shield to celebrate the end of the season.

Northern Districts Cricket Association chief executive Ben MacCormack said he was aware a wrestle happened after the match and had been told it was something that often happened.

"I've been told by the players that sometimes they do this around the country at different places after games with the opposition. I haven't asked the questions directly whether it's an ND tradition or something that happens in domestic cricket so I certainly can't confirm that."

Advertisement

The players where sharing a case of beer and pizza in the changing rooms after the Central Stags were named as the winners after the match.

The Herald understands that it was during the after-match knees-up that Northern Knights' Scott Kuggeleijn was chosen to wrestle Central Stags' Ben Smith.

Doug Bracewell then wrestled Kuggeleijn.

"Apparently Doug's head knocked Scott. I saw Scott the next day he had the most minor swollen bottom lip so certainly not a major incident or anything that is going to stop them from playing cricket," MacCormack said.

MacCormack said it was all done in good banter.

"My understanding is Doug and Scott have been mates for many years so absolutely nothing in it from an argy bargy sense and just literally those guys having a bit of fun after a game.

"I know both teams stuck around for a little while in the change rooms. And what is great about cricket is they actually converse and hang out with each other, they are not separated. They are not kept in separate areas. They all know each other really well in the domestic cricket scene."

MacCormack said he would be speaking with players about whether wrestling each other was a sensible thing to be doing after games.

"But outside of that it's really a non-incident for us."

Central Districts Cricket Association media spokesperson Margot Butcher said she attended the after-match and everyone was in good spirits and there was the usual banter.

All the players got on well, she said.

She left with the players and did not see anyone getting injured during the event.

The players shared a few beers and pizza and left the changing rooms spotless afterwards, she said.

"The guys are all really good friends and I know the spirit and nothing untoward happened."

Both players have come under scrutiny in recent times. Kuggeleijn's selection to the Black Caps earlier this yet was met with public outcry after he went on trial for rape and was later acquitted. Fans felt New Zealand Cricket should have addressed the issue or not selected him.

Bracewell has also had a troubled past and took a break from international cricket after off-field indiscretions including drinking in Auckland on the eve of the first test against India in 2014 and breaking a bone in his foot. He was also sentenced to 100 hours of community work in May 2017 after being convicted of his third drink-driving offence.

Neither players were available for comment.