Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and teenage White Ferns star Amelia Kerr have taken home the big honours at the New Zealand Cricket Awards tonight.

Both players claimed three awards apiece, with Williamson taking out the main prize, claiming the Sir Richard Hadlee medal as Men's Player of the Year. His efforts in the test arena, scoring 801 runs over the season at an average of 89, saw him also named best test player, and win the Redpath Cup for first-class men's batting.

Kerr, still only 18 years old, was named Women's ODI Player of the Year and took home the Phyl Blackler Cup for domestic bowling, along with the Secondary Schools Female Player of the Year.

She amassed 415 ODI runs over the judging period at an average of 59, including a world record 232 not out against Ireland, a match which also saw her claim 5-17 in an overall tally of 19 wickets for the season.

Advertisement

Kane Williamson and Amelia Kerr. Photo / Photosport

The familiar faces of Ross Taylor (ODI) and Sophie Devine (Twenty 20) were also honoured for their impressive limited-overs seasons, while Trent Boult was awarded the Winsor Cup for First-Class bowling and Colin Munro was named the Men's T20 Player of the Year.

Taylor scored 759 ODI runs at an average of 84, while Boult shone with the red ball, snaring 35 first-class wickets at an average of 24.

Natalie Dodd's switch to Central Districts this season saw her land the Women's Domestic Player of the Year award along with the Ruth Martin Cup for women's domestic batting, having tallied 652 runs at an average of 108 in the one-day competition.

Wellington left-hander Devon Conway took out the Men's Domestic Player of the Year title, scoring 659 runs at an average of 82 in the Plunket Shield. The South African, who is eligible to play for the Black Caps in 2020, also led all scorers in the Twenty20 competition and played a major role in his side's victorious one-day campaign.

Tom Bruce was named the Twenty20 Men's Player of the Year for leading the Central Stags to the title, while Canterbury all-rounder Frankie Mackay claimed the women's T20 award.

Wellington stalwart Ewen Chatfield was awarded the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket to cap off his 51st consecutive and final season of club cricket and honour his contribution to the game.

The evening also saw five retired former internationals recognised, with Liz Perry, Michael Papps, Brent Arnel, Luke Woodcock and Lucy Doolan all honoured on stage.

New Zealand Cricket Award Winners

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Player of the Year:

Kane Williamson

Test Player of the Year:

Kane Williamson

Women's ODI Player of the Year:

Amelia Kerr

Men's ODI Player of the Year:

Ross Taylor

Women's T20 Player of the Year:

Sophie Devine

Men's T20 Player of the Year:

Colin Munro

Women's Domestic Player of the Year:

Natalie Dodd

Men's Domestic Player of the Year:

Devon Conway

Super Smash Women's Player of the Year:

Frankie Mackay

Super Smash Men's Player of the Year:

Tom Bruce

The Redpath Cup for First-Class batting:

Kane Williamson

The Winsor Cup for First-Class bowling:

Trent Boult

The Phyl Blackler Cup for women's domestic bowling:

Amelia Kerr

The Ruth Martin Cup for women's domestic batting:

Natalie Dodd

New Zealand Umpire of the Year:

Chris Brown

Secondary Schools Female Player of the Year:

Amelia Kerr (Tawa College)

Secondary Schools Male Player of the Year:

Tim Campbell (Wellington College)

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket:

Ewen Chatfield