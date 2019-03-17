Disgraced cricketers David Warner and Steve Smith have returned to the Australian cricket camp following their ball-tampering scandal bans and greeted with 'big hugs and cuddles' by their teammates.

The pair's 12-month bans will be lifted during the side's five-match ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE later this month - however they won't take part in the series.

They met with the team and coaches in the UAE ahead of the series with Smith and Warner espected to make their international returns against the Black Caps in World Cup warm-up matches in May.

"It's been awesome," said Warner. "It's like we didn't really leave, the boys were very accepting of us coming in and with open arms.

"(There were) a lot of big hugs and cuddles. It's been great. It's good to see the spirit they're in after a great series win in India and I am obviously looking forward to watching them play against Pakistan here and hopefully they win that series as well."

Following the meeting, Smith commented on the positive energy in the camp following a come from behind 3-2 ODI series win over India.

"It seems like there's a really good energy in the group coming off the back of a really good win in India. Spirits are really high," Smith said.

"It's been great to be back around the group, they've been really welcoming again and it's almost like we never left. So everything is on the right track."