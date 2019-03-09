The Black Caps need to overcome a challenge they haven't faced at home since 2001 if they are to clinch a test series victory over Bangladesh.

For the second straight day, no play was available at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with rain wreaking havoc with the Black Caps' chances of taking a 2-0 lead in their best-of-three series.

Unlike on the opening day, where heavy rain fell, today was simply pesky drizzle, which hung around for the entire day. A brief clearing allowed for the players to warm up, but just as a start looked likely, the rain returned, and the umpires decided to abandon all hope at 4.30pm.

It's the first time in nearly 18 years that the first two days of a test in New Zealand have been abandoned, but, uncannily enough, the last time this situation presented itself, the Black Caps managed to topple, yes, Bangladesh.

That test was held at Seddon Park, and after grimly watching and waiting for two days, the Black Caps came out and hit 365-9 in 77 overs, before rolling Bangladesh for 205 and 108 to claim a surprise win with two sessions to spare.

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan scored a century in that clash, and knows his side can produce something similar in their limited timeframe.

"That pitch did a bit because it had been undercover for two days, but it showed that runs can still be scored with the right attitude and a good solid gameplan. Certainly for our guys not a lot changes about how they will go about things if we end up perhaps on the wrong side of the toss and have to bat first."

The winning captain at the toss will have the easiest decision of his life after the pitch was briefly uncovered after lunch today, revealing one of the greenest decks ever seen at the Basin.

The great pitch reveal at the Basin Reserve.



Warning to drivers in the area to watch out for batsmen running away from the ground pic.twitter.com/UEIWTOUGdA — Daniel McHardy (@SnakeMcHardy) March 9, 2019

That probably augurs the most hope for a result, as early wickets would likely be on offer, but tomorrow's forecast looks just as frustrating, with the swirling drizzle – barely noticeable but enough to enforce cricket's conventions – set to be a presence throughout the day.

McMillan is hopeful that won't be the case, and believes the green wicket could speed up proceedings.

"The pitch is as green as I've seen here for a number of years. Conditions will be challenging for the batsmen which could fast-track things – I think all three results are still possible.

"Hopefully the weather forecast isn't right, we get good weather tomorrow and have three good days."

Only two tests have ever been abandoned without a ball being bowled in New Zealand – in 1998 and 1989, both in Dunedin – and while the forecast improves on day four and five, scattered showers are still predicted, and by then, any realistic hopes of a result will be gone.

Given the conditions, it would be a shame for the fast bowlers not to get a crack – with Matt Henry set to be "considered very strongly" for selection – but, green wicket or not, it looks as if time is running out for the Black Caps to seal a second straight test victory.