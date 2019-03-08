The second test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh is still some way from beginning, with play again delayed on day two at the Basin Reserve.

Overnight rain has eased to a drizzle, but with the wind swirling, the forecast is for light showers to maintain a presence throughout the day.

While the puddles on the outfield have largely drained away, there is still enough rain around that the groundstaff have yet to remove the covers or resume work at drying the outfield.

Play was meant to get under way at 10.30, but the toss will again be delayed as everyone waits for the rain to clear.

Advertisement

Day one was washed out, and with a best-case scenario looking like only a slight chance of play this afternoon, there will be limited time for the Black Caps to seal a second straight test victory.