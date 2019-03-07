The Black Caps' hopes of sealing a record fifth straight test series win might take a little longer to be realised.

Up 1-0 over Bangladesh in their three-test series, the Black Caps might have a reduced scope in which to claim victory in the second test at the Basin Reserve, with rain set to seriously delay, and potentially wash out, day one in Wellington.

Puddles have formed on the outfield after some early heavy rain this morning, with the covers firmly in place on the wicket. While the worst of the weather seems to have passed, it is still raining, and there is still set to be swirling rain for a while yet, meaning at best, play isn't likely to get under way until late in the afternoon.

Sometimes as a cricket writer you need to swiftly transition into a weather journalist, so I can report there seems to be some form of precipitation here at the Basin Reserve. Puddles of unknown liquid forming on the ground.



More on these mystery substances as it comes to hand. pic.twitter.com/OzofI3h8n4 — Niall Anderson (@NiallGunner) March 7, 2019

With some showers also forecast tomorrow, it could leave the Black Caps with the worst-case scenario of having only three days in which to claim a test victory - a not ideal situation on a wicket which has favoured the batsmen in recent time.

Although the wicket looked green yesterday, and could prove beneficial to the bowlers after a lengthy period under covers, in the last seven tests played at the Basin, there have been 20 centuries scored – including five double tons and a triple century – while teams have scored 500 or more on seven occasions.

That could make the draw the most likely result, but if the weather clears in time for play tomorrow - or indeed today - the Black Caps will be confident of wrapping up victory within four days, having done so in many of their recent test outings.