It all seems a distant memory now, but there used to be serious doubt whether BJ Watling could be New Zealand's test wicketkeeper.

Given the chance to take the gloves for the Black Caps despite not being Northern Districts' first-choice keeping option, Watling's selection rankled with some purists, who didn't believe a "part-timer" would suffice in the test arena.

As it turned out, they were wrong to worry, as over six years later Watling now stands alone, with his 202 dismissals as wicketkeeper surpassing Adam Parore for the New Zealand test record.

At the time of his selection as wicketkeeper – Watling had been previously tried as a test opener with mixed results – the Black Caps were desperate to find a reliable batting option in the middle order.

Advertisement

With Brendon McCullum having given up the gloves full-time in 2010, his attempted replacements didn't flatter – Gareth Hopkins, Reece Young and Kruger van Wyk were all given a go, but none shone with the bat. So, the selectors' gaze turned to Watling, who had kept regularly when he was younger, but was utilised as an opener for ND.

As controversial as it may have been at the time, Watling not only proved himself with the bat – he ranks third worldwide in test runs and fourth in average for keepers since 2013 – but also with the gloves.

His 198 dismissals since 2013 (he claimed four against Zimbabwe in 2012 before taking over full-time in 2013) are 23 more than the next best keeper in that timeframe, and spilled catches and missed chances are few and far between.

BJ Watling. Photo / Photosport

As a result, he has become part of the core of a Black Caps test side which have risen to second in the world rankings. Since becoming the first-choice keeper, Watling has kept in 51 of New Zealand's 55 tests, with only brief appearances behind the stumps from McCullum (once), Luke Ronchi (once) and Tom Blundell (twice).

A remarkable 75 per cent of his catches behind the stumps have come off the bowling of Tim Southee (58 catches), Trent Boult (47) and Neil Wagner (41), while 17 bowlers have seen Watling coolly finish off their efforts, ranging from Chris and Bruce Martin all the way through to Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel.

For 98 innings, 8,271 overs and 49,626 balls, Watling has moved into his crouch to await a delivery, meaning he is well aware of the mental and physical toll the job requires.

"You're literally switched on for every ball that the bowler's bowling – there's definitely nerves throughout each and every game, and towards the end you know you don't want to put down a chance or make a mistake.

"You go through stages – the body is sore at times, you do get a bit tired and stiff. Mentally it's just trying to be switched on as you can, because you never know when the opportunity might come.

"It's been a bit of toil for the past six or seven years [but] I'm proud of the achievement and hopefully there's a few more to come."

Watling will take the gloves once more against Bangladesh in the second test at the Basin Reserve starting on Friday, and he isn't quite sure what to expect as a wicketkeeper as he prepares to claim another barrage of deliveries.

"It might be a bit windy, it might be a bit wobbly, it depends on what sort of weather is around."

The Black Caps can't rely on the weather, but they can certainly rely on BJ Watling.

Most test runs as wicketkeeper (since 2013)

Jonny Bairstow 2814

Sarfaraz Ahmed 2651

BJ Watling 2594

Quinton De Kock 2357

Mushfiqur Rahim 1929

Best average (Min 25 tests)

Rahim 45.92

Bairstow 40.78

De Kock 39.94

Watling 38.14

Ahmed 37.33

Dismissals

Watling 198

De Kock 175

Ahmed 163

Bairstow 158

Brad Haddin 106