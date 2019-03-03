By Niall Anderson at Seddon Park

It took much longer than anyone expected, but, eventually, the Black Caps wrapped up a dominant test victory over Bangladesh.

A 235-run partnership between Soumya Sarkar (149) and Mahmudullah (146) made the Black Caps bowlers toil on day four of the first test at Seddon Park, but while Bangladesh's resistance gave the visitors something to smile about, avoiding defeat was always going to require a miracle.

A session passing without success for the hosts caused frustration, but after Trent Boult finally broke through Bangladesh's defiance, they tumbled from 361-4 to 429 all out as the Black Caps claimed victory by an innings and 51 runs.

New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. Photo / Photosport

And while there'd be some lingering discontent about their second innings bowling performance, there can't be too many complaints from the Black Caps. Sure, a better side than Bangladesh might have taken even further profit from some uninspired bowling early on today, but when you score 715-6, and win by an innings, there are only so many negatives you could point to.

But, yes, the bowlers wouldn't have been happy with their efforts today. Soumya and Mahmudullah feasted on the Black Caps' short-ball barrage, taking risks but watching them pay off as they swatted Boult and Neil Wagner behind square leg with reckless abandon.

On a wicket still offering plenty for the batsmen, Soumya went through to his maiden test century, and Mahmudullah his fourth, as they also cashed in on the unthreatening offerings of Todd Astle and Colin de Grandhomme.

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar reaches his maiden Test hundred. Photo / Photosport

Suddenly, the Black Caps looked one-dimensional, and memories of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews batting for an entire day at the Basin Reserve last year flooded to mind.

However, Bangladesh's hopes that the pair would emulate Sri Lanka were dashed by the new ball, as Boult knocked over Soumya's stumps, and Liton Das followed soon after, chopping on a delivery from Boult.

Mahmudullah – controversially given not out first ball after a debatable DRS verdict – carried on, hitting some glorious drives and savage pulls to record his highest test score – but he got no help from the tail, with none of the last five batsmen passing four.

Bangladesh's Abu Jayed is bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult. Photo / Photosport

Boult nabbed a five-wicket bag as the Black Caps finally sealed the victory that was on the cards for days, and while Bangladesh will take some confidence into the remaining two tests after their fighting effort, first blood, and heavy favouritism, goes to New Zealand.