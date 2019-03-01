Five thoughts from the second day of the first test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

How long will they go?

With three days still remaining, the Black Caps could still bat for the entire day today, if they are up to it. Could this be a repeat of their innings late last year against Sri Lanka, where they reached 585-4 before declaring? Or could they even go further, and go past 600 for just the eighth time in their history? Even the record for NZ's biggest test innings – 690 – is under threat if things go to plan.

Stat of the day

3000 - Tom Latham became just the 15th New Zealander to reach 3000 test runs, and by moving through to 161, is now just 10 runs away from moving into 12th all-time on the NZ test run-scoring list.

Soumya's surprise

Coming into the clash with a test bowling average of 156, Soumya Sarkar looked to be, at best, a potential part-time option to soak up a few overs. Instead, he became Bangladesh's main strike weapon, removing Latham, and then being trusted with the new ball, trapping Ross Taylor lbw. The success of his gentle medium pacers was another indictment on how unthreatening the visitors' three seamers were.

Advertisement

Taylor's troubles

Ross Taylor has been one of the best ODI batsmen in the world the last few years, but his test form has been less than stellar. Since 2018, he has passed 50 just once, averaging just 21.6 in that span. With everyone playing so well around him, and his pedigree unquestioned, there's nothing to worry about just yet, but it's something worth monitoring.

Who is on top?

It would take something spectacular for this to be anything another than a Black Caps innings victory, let alone a victory.