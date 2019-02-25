The Black Caps have achieved their highest ever test cricket ranking thanks to the remarkable exploits by Sri Lanka in South Africa.

After being well beaten by New Zealand and Australia, Sri Lanka stunned the Proteas 2-0 in the Republic.

South Africa have dropped to third in the test rankings with the Black Caps up to second behind India.

Henry Nicholls is up to fifth equal from ninth with skipper Kane Williamson remaining number two in the batting rankings.

Trent Boult is sixth and Tim Southee ninth in the test bowling rankings.