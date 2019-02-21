The Black Caps have had their final official ODI prep ahead of the World Cup in May after completing a 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh yesterday.
And so begins the speculation around who will make the squad which will be announced in April. The Black Caps face Sri Lanka in their first match of the tournament.
The biggest selection issues seem to be around Martin Guptill's opening partner, whether Colin Munro should be in or out, selection of a second spinner in the squad, the all-rounder spots and who will be the wicketkeeper.
Here's who should make the squad according to the experts:
Jeremy Coney – Radio Sport commentator and former Black Cap
Batsmen
Martin Guptill
Henry Nicholls
Kane Williamson (c)
Ross Taylor
Tom Latham
Will Young
Bowlers
Tim Southee
Trent Boult
Lockie Ferguson
Matt Henry
Ish Sodhi
Adam Milne
All-rounders
Jimmy Neesham
Mitchell Santner
Colin de Grandhomme
Simon Doull – Sky Sports commentator and former Black Cap
Batsmen
Martin Guptill
Henry Nicholls
Kane Williamson (c)
Ross Taylor
Tom Latham (wk)
Tim Seifert (wk)
Colin Munro
Bowlers
Trent Boult
Tim Southee
Lockie Ferguson
Ish Sodhi
Matt Henry
All-rounders
James Neesham
Mitchell Santner
Doug Bracewell
Mark Richardson – Sky Sports commentator and former Black Cap
Batsmen
Martin Guptill
Henry Nicholls
Kane Williamson (c)
Ross Taylor
Tom Latham (wk)
Tim Seifert (wk)
Colin Munro
Bowlers
Trent Boult
Tim Southee
Lockie Ferguson
Ish Sodhi
Matt Henry
All-rounders
James Neesham
Mitchell Santner
Scott Kuggeleijn
Ian Smith – Sky Sports commentator and former Black Cap
Batsmen
Martin Guptill
Henry Nicholls
Kane Williamson (c)
Ross Taylor
Tom Latham (wk)
Tim Seifert (wk)
Will Young
Bowlers
Trent Boult
Tim Southee
Lockie Ferguson
Ish Sodhi
All-rounders
James Neesham
Mitchell Santner
Scott Kuggeleijn
Colin de Grandhomme
The Sky Sports cricket commentary team picks were announced on air during the Black Caps' third ODI against Bangladesh yesterday