The Black Caps have had their final official ODI prep ahead of the World Cup in May after completing a 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh yesterday.

And so begins the speculation around who will make the squad which will be announced in April. The Black Caps face Sri Lanka in their first match of the tournament.

The biggest selection issues seem to be around Martin Guptill's opening partner, whether Colin Munro should be in or out, selection of a second spinner in the squad, the all-rounder spots and who will be the wicketkeeper.

Here's who should make the squad according to the experts:

Jeremy Coney – Radio Sport commentator and former Black Cap

Batsmen

Martin Guptill

Henry Nicholls

Kane Williamson (c)

Ross Taylor

Tom Latham

Will Young

Bowlers

Tim Southee

Trent Boult

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Ish Sodhi

Adam Milne

All-rounders

Jimmy Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Colin de Grandhomme

Simon Doull – Sky Sports commentator and former Black Cap

Batsmen

Martin Guptill

Henry Nicholls

Kane Williamson (c)

Ross Taylor

Tom Latham (wk)

Tim Seifert (wk)

Colin Munro

Bowlers

Trent Boult

Tim Southee

Lockie Ferguson

Ish Sodhi

Matt Henry

All-rounders

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Doug Bracewell

The Black Caps during the national anthem. Photo / Photosport

Mark Richardson – Sky Sports commentator and former Black Cap

Batsmen

Martin Guptill

Henry Nicholls

Kane Williamson (c)

Ross Taylor

Tom Latham (wk)

Tim Seifert (wk)

Colin Munro

Bowlers

Trent Boult

Tim Southee

Lockie Ferguson

Ish Sodhi

Matt Henry

All-rounders

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Scott Kuggeleijn

Ian Smith – Sky Sports commentator and former Black Cap

Batsmen

Martin Guptill

Henry Nicholls

Kane Williamson (c)

Ross Taylor

Tom Latham (wk)

Tim Seifert (wk)

Will Young

Bowlers

Trent Boult

Tim Southee

Lockie Ferguson

Ish Sodhi

All-rounders

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Scott Kuggeleijn

Colin de Grandhomme

The Sky Sports cricket commentary team picks were announced on air during the Black Caps' third ODI against Bangladesh yesterday