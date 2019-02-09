A controversial dismissal baffled fans in yesterday's Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India, and the Black Caps themselves were left just as confused after the match.

The drama came after Daryl Mitchell was given out lbw to spinner Krunal Pandya. Mitchell quickly reviewed after consultation with captain Kane Williamson, indicating that he felt he had hit the ball.

That was what the review seemed to show as well, with the "Hotspot" technology showing a mark on Mitchell's bat. There was no such mark when the ball passed the bat on "Snicko", but replays also seemed to confirm an inside edge.

The supposed inside edge. Photo / SKY

However, Kiwi third umpire Shaun Haig didn't see enough evidence for him to overturn the decision, potentially favouring Snicko over Hotspot, and with ball-tracking showing that the delivery would have gone on to hit the stumps, Mitchell was given out.

That wasn't the end of the matter though, with Williamson throwing his hands in the air in complaint and Mitchell delaying his exit, leaving the on-field umpires to discuss. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and experienced campaigner MS Dhoni gathered around as confusion reigned, but in the end Mitchell had to respect the umpire's decision and depart with just a solitary run to his name.

Daryl Mitchell departs after his controversial dismissal. Photo / Photosport

After the match, the Black Caps were still flummoxed about what had transpired, with spinner Ish Sodhi saying the dismissal was "shocking".

"I genuinely didn't really understand what was going on - I think most people saw that there was a hotspot on the bat. We were pretty gutted about it.

"Gutted for Daryl [as well] - second game coming out and having something [happen] that I've never seen in international cricket before."

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen also was aggrieved by the dismissal, but defended the use of the Decision Review System.

"I thought the video evidence was quite damning. It was disappointing.

"In a general sense though, I'm not uncomfortable with the way DRS is operating and I think more often than not the guy up in the box is getting it right."

The Black Caps went on to lose the game by seven wickets, with India's victory sending the Twenty20 series to a decider at Hamilton's Seddon Park tomorrow.