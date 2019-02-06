An Australian women's cricket team produced one of the all-time collapses to be bowled out for 10 yesterday.

The South Australian lineup recorded eight ducks with a high score of six which was attributed to extras in a National Indigenous Cricket Championship clash with New South Wales.

The only runs from the bat were scored by opener Febi Mansell who managed four from a 33-ball stay at the crease.

South Australia's innings survived until the 11th over with NSW bowler Roxsanne Van-Veen finishing with 5-1 from two overs.

New South Wales reached the meagre target in the third over after losing two wickets.