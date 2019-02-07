India didn't have much to cheer about in their opening Twenty20 defeat to the Black Caps last night with the exception of a stunning catch by Dinesh Karthik.

The Black Caps thumped the visitors by 80 runs at Westpac Stadium thanks largely to an impressive 43-ball 84 from opener Tim Seifert.

In New Zealand's innings of 219 for six, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, on T20 debut, sent one down the ground which looked destined for his first six on the international stage.

However Karthik pulled off a remarkable catch by throwing the ball back over the boundary before diving forward and complete the dismissal.

"This could be great" stated a stunned Sky TV commentator Ian Smith as replays checked if Karthik's catch was legal.

India were then bowled out for 139 with four balls remaining to go down 1-0 in the three-match series.