Jimmy Neesham looked on track to lead the Black Caps to victory over India, until a moment of madness struck.

Neesham was on 44 from 32, smiting the Indian attack in a powerful display of hitting reminiscent of his performances against Sri Lanka.

He had reduced the Black Caps' required run rate to less than six an over, until getting discombulated by a delivery from part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav.

The ball struck him on the pads, leading to an lbw appeal that was turned down.

However, Neesham – completely unaware of where the ball had gone– wandered out of his crease, and Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni pounced, throwing down the stumps, with Neesham short of his ground.

MS Dhoni of India celebrates after claiming the wicket of Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand. Photo / Getty

That left too much to do for the Black Caps tail order, as they eventually fell 35 runs short, falling to a 4-1 series defeat.

Neesham laughed off his unfortunate dismissal on Twitter after the game.

Thanks for all the advice. Figure out where the ball is, then run. Gotcha 👍 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 3, 2019

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said Neesham's dismissal was a shame, believing he could have led New Zealand to victory.

"He was batting beautifully, at ease. It's one of those things – it's a shame, he was going so nicely and there was that hope – that partnership between him and [Mitch] Santner, who we know can bat beautifully, and probably most of their dismissals were perhaps both on the unlucky side, but that's the nature of it – once again India were able to put us under a bit of pressure."