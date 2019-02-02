Colin Munro is set to get a second chance at the top of the order for the Black Caps after Martin Guptill suffered a back injury in training this afternoon.

Guptill aggravated his lower back while fielding during training, leaving him unlikely to play in the final ODI against India in Wellington tomorrow afternoon.

The experienced opener will be reassessed in the morning by the Black Caps' team physio, but with the series already decided, it's unlikely he will be risked.

That means Munro, who was dropped in favour of Henry Nicholls for the fourth ODI in Hamilton, is set to link up with Nicholls to open in the series finale.

Advertisement

Munro might have some more confidence on his return as well, after putting in a strong performance for Auckland in the Twenty20 Super Smash against Northern Districts this afternoon.

Released to play in the Twenty20 clash to re-find some form, Munro was at his belligerent best, taking two wickets and then bringing up a rapid 50 from 28 balls.

However, two balls later, he crushed a rasping drive straight to Dean Brownlie, who clung onto the scorching shot to remove Munro for 54.

Earlier, Corey Anderson (36 from 22 balls) and recent international call-up Daryl Mitchell (37 from 28) contributed in Northern Districts' 196-8, before fellow Black Caps Scott Kuggeleijn (1-35) and Ish Sodhi (1-39) took wickets in Auckland's chase.

However, Munro's blistering start set up Craig Cachopa (60 from 39) and Robbie O'Donnell (45 not out from 26) to see Auckland home with four balls to spare, and book their spot in the finals.

Munro will fly down to Wellington tomorrow morning to re-join the Black Caps ODI squad, with New Zealand set to unleash their third different opening partnership in the last three games.