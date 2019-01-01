Canterbury fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has taken the third-best bowling figures in the history of Twenty20 cricket.

The promising 24-year-old claimed a remarkable 6-7 against Auckland in the domestic Super Smash this afternoon - the best Twenty20 figures ever recorded by a New Zealand bowler.

Only Arul Suppiah, with 6-5 for Somerset in 2011, and Shakib Al Hasan, with 6-6 for the Barbados Tridents in 2013, have gone better than Jamieson, who destroyed Auckland's talented batting lineup.

The lanky seamer took the wickets of English import James Vince, Sean Solia and Mark Chapman in a devastating early spell, while he was also involved in running out the dangerous Glenn Phillips.

He then returned later, taking three wickets in four balls as he dismissed Ronnie Hira, Will Somerville and Ben Lister, all the while being economical as well, in one of the great Twenty20 bowling performances as Auckland could only muster 110 all out in 19 overs.

The previous best figures by a New Zealander was Ish Sodhi's 6-11 for Adelaide in the Big Bash in 2017, while Tim Southee claimed 6-16 for Essex in 2011.

Kyle Jamieson - unbelievable performance with 6 wickets for only 7 runs. He's put on a treat for the @CanterburyCrick Kings fans here in Auckland! #acesvkings #BKSuperSmash pic.twitter.com/pHhXJATdat — Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 1, 2019

The best figures in the New Zealand domestic competition was shared by Ian Butler and Ben Laughlin, who both took 6-28 for Otago and Northern Districts respectively, while Jamieson had the added honour of having the most economical figures in the competition's history, beating James McMillan's 2-8 for Otago.