The best and the worst from day two of the second test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Stat of the day

15 – The balls it took for Trent Boult to claim six test wickets. That's the fewest amount of balls required to take six scalps – tied with former West Indian seamer Jermaine Lawson.

The day's best timing

Jeet Raval had gone over a year without scoring a test 50, failing to reach the milestone in his last 12 innings. While he had produced some handy opener's knocks in that time period, being able to raise the bat must have been nice for the 30-year-old, whose 74 would have secured him of his spot at the top of the order for the rest of the summer.

Change of the day

Sri Lanka's fielding went from exceptional on day one – remember Danushka Gunathilaka's catch to dismiss Tim Southee? – to terrible on day two. Dushmantha Chameera put down a reasonably difficult chance from Tom Latham at fine leg, while on two occasions attempted outfield slides came up comically short in what was a sloppy display.

Review of the day

Sri Lanka's number 11 batsman Lahiru Kumara received some derision for reviewing his incredibly plumb lbw dismissal. Sure, it looked bad on the TV when the ball-tracking was shown, but considering he was the last wicket, and Sri Lanka had a review left, why not review it? Maybe Boult had overstepped? Number 11's should start reviewing even when they are out bowled or caught, because you never know…

Who's on top?

Duh.