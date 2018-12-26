Having batted first and set a total of just 178, it looked unlikely the Black Caps would hold a lead over Sri Lanka after the first innings of their second test at Hagley Oval..

However, an incredible purple patch from paceman Trent Boult has lifted the New Zealand side to exactly that, with the left-armer remarkably picking up six wickets in the space of 15 deliveries.

From 94-4, Sri Lanka tumbled to 104 all out as Boult ripped them apart. His first two victims were caught by Tim Southee in the slips - including a stunning one-handed grab - before Boult did the rest himself.

The last four wickets fell via lbw, with Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara not offering a shot, while Suranga Lakmal and Dushmantha Chameera had no answers for Boult's pace.

Chameera managed to see off a hat-trick delivery, but fell the ball after, as Boult took a triple wicket maiden as part of his stunning spell - 6-4 in 15 balls.

Angelo Mathews stood watching in disbelief at the other end as all six of his partners departed, and ended unbeaten on 33, Sri Lanka's top score.

Boult, who had gone wicketless yesterday, ended with 6-30 as Sri Lanka were rolled within 45 minutes on day two - giving the Black Caps a surpise 74-run lead, and control of the second test.