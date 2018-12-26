The best and the worst from the opening day of the second test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Bad Luck

Ross Taylor has now been run out four times on Boxing Day, and 2018's effort was the cruellest of them all. Backing up at the non-striker's end, Taylor watched on in horror as a straight drive from BJ Watling went off the fingertips of bowler Lahiru Kumara, and crashed into the stumps. Three of Taylor's four Boxing Day run outs have come against Sri Lanka – also suffering the fate in a 2006 Twenty20, and a 2014 test. The other incident – a 2013 ODI v the West Indies.

Roshen Silva of Sri Lanka celebrates the run out of Ross Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Catch of the Day

Advertisement

Forget catch of the day, Danushka Gunathilaka could have a claim for catch of the season after he ended a stellar Tim Southee innings. Southee tried to play Dilruwan Perera through the legside, but Gunathilaka leapt high, timing his jump perfectly to take a one-handed screamer at short mid-wicket. It dismissed Southee for 68 from 65 balls, and kickstarted the Black Caps' collapse from 172-6 to 178 all out.

Attempted Catch of the Day

Roshen Silva could have ended Southee's innings far earlier than Gunathilaka eventually did, but his attempted magic only ended in injury. On 22, Southee pulled Kumara to deep square leg, where Silva tried to take a diving catch. However, his momentum was carrying him over the ropes, and with all that going through his mind, he missed the catch completely and slammed into the advertising hoardings. Injury, meet insult.

Stat of the Day

68

Test sixes by Tim Southee – with three more in his swashbuckling innings seeing him pass Ian Botham for 18th in the all-time rankings. One more, and he ties Sachin Tendulkar.

Who's on top?

Both teams classed the game as being "evenly poised" in the post-match press conferences, but if we project forward, the Black Caps are in the more promising position, especially considering that their top order should have a far more productive outing in the second innings. As a rough guide, the TAB has the Black Caps at $1.45, and Sri Lanka at $2.80 - with a lot likely riding on the performances of Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella tomorrow.