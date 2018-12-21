His side went 108 straight overs without taking a wicket but Black Caps coach Gary Stead is in no rush to make changes to his bowling attack.

A record-breaking unbeaten 274-run partnership between Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews lasted for more than a day as Sri Lanka earned a draw in the first test, frustrating the Black Caps bowlers, who barely created a chance from day four onwards.

However, on a lifeless Basin Reserve wicket, it was always going to be tough to break through on the final two days, and Stead has no inclination to mix up things in the second test at Hagley Oval, starting on Boxing Day.

"The first three days, we were very good. I think we dominated large chunks of those three days and then Sri Lanka put a partnership together that we simply couldn't break. The pitch flattened out and we didn't get the break to test them lower down in their order.

Advertisement

"We need to keep looking at ways we can try to find chances and find opportunities when it's tough, and the conditions were tough out there."

Although major changes would be an overreaction based on one tough day, rotation among the seam bowlers is an option, considering the Black Caps have now played four tests in a month. However, Trent Boult is the only seamer to have played in all four tests and Stead says workloads are not a concern at this stage.

"Two of the test matches were over in four days, and one of them, we only bowled once. We thought the number of overs might have been really big, [but] we're certainly not at that stage. I think we've got enough time that we can select who we think our very best team is, because they would have recovered."

Spare a thought for Matt Henry, then, who is fast becoming New Zealand's Stuart MacGill. While his test bowling average - 46.52 in nine tests - doesn't flatter, Henry was the star of the English county cricket season, taking a staggering 75 wickets for Kent, at an average of 15.48.

Since the start of November, though, Henry has bowled just 10 overs, being kept out of the test side by the long-successful trio of Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, and his regular duties as 12th man mean he hasn't been given an opportunity to play domestic cricket either.

Stead remains adamant Henry will get his chance soon.

"Matt's an integral part of our squad still. Sometimes the opportunities are tough to come by, but we've also got a long summer in front of us.

"There will be chances for people to probably come in and out and freshen up with a bigger view to the World Cup further down the track.

"I still am confident Matt Henry will get a good amount of cricket over the summer."

If he were to come in, it would most likely be at Wagner's expense, with the 32-year-old yet to hit his best in three tests this season.

Wagner has taken just five wickets at an average of 59, and posted figures of 0-100 in the second innings in Wellington, with Mendis and Mathews countering his short balls with ease.

"I think Sri Lanka played Neil really well - probably some of the best batting I've seen against him for a while," said Stead, backing his bowler.

"Everyone in world cricket knows the way he's likely to bowl. They were gritty as well. They were prepared to take some on the body and I haven't seen too many people do that, so hats off to those guys."

Stead confirmed there would be no changes to the squad of 13 initially named for the Christchurch test, with all players coming through the first test injury-free.