The Wellington Under-21 women's cricket team have suffered what is likely the most lopsided result in the history of New Zealand domestic tournaments.

Playing in the Women's National Under-21 Twenty20 Tournament at Lloyd Elsmore Park, the Wellington age-group side were bowled out for 17 this afternoon against Auckland Under-21s.

The game was reduced to 18 overs due to ground delays, and while that weather gave the advantage to the bowling side, nobody could have expected the collapse that resulted.

Wellington under 21's scorecard does not make for good reading. Photo / espncricinfo.com

Their innings lasted only 9.2 overs, with no player scoring more than three runs.

Auckland shared the wickets between four bowlers, with there also being one runout.

Needing 18 runs from 18 overs for victory, Auckland took just 15 balls to reach their target, losing no wickets in a truly crushing victory.

While statistics for age-group tournaments are hard to come by, 17 all out is not quite the lowest total in New Zealand cricket history.

While the Black Caps' 26 all out against England is the famous low score in New Zealand cricket lore, the lowest total is in fact 13 – by Auckland against Canterbury in the final innings of a four-day game.

However, that innings was in 1877 – extras top scored with eight! – and is certainly not the company that Wellington's cricketers would want to be in.

Auckland under 21 captain Bella Armstrong took two wickets as her side rolled Wellington for only 17. Photo / Photosport

The lowest score in New Zealand women's domestic cricket is held by Otago, in 1982.

Chasing 284 in a 60-over game against Canterbury, Otago mustered just 24 in 20.3 overs to lose by 260 runs – perhaps the prior benchmark for the most lopsided game in New Zealand.

If it is any solace, Wellington are not the only team to struggle scoring in the Women's Under-21 tournament, where ball has often dominated bat.

On Saturday, Northern Districts were at 10-7 in a one-day match before rallying to make 54, while Wellington had previously dominated Otago, bowling them out for 57.