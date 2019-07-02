A coroner's findings into the death of a 75-year-old grandfather killed in the Christchurch earthquake has finally been released, eight years on.

It is the final coroner's report to be released into the deaths of people killed in the devastating Christchurch earthquake on February 22, 2011.

Christchurch man Henry Ross Bush was sitting in his car eating his lunch on Riccarton Rd when bricks and a building facade fell on it, crushing the car and killing him, the report said.

The retired bricklayer had bought a pie and milkshake from the Night and Day and then parked directly in front of 7 Riccarton Rd to eat his lunch.

The earthquake struck at 12.51pm and the restraints on the building's roof caused the facade to collapse onto the footpath and his car.

Bush died from accidental neck and chest injuries.

The findings into his death have finally been released after numerous delays while the coroner waited for other inquiries and investigations to be completed.

The inquest was initially postponed while the Canterbury Earthquake Royal Commission carried out an inquiry that would look at the failure of unreinforced masonry buildings in Christchurch. It was delayed again while Police investigated whether anyone who may have been responsible for the building's collapse should be charged.

Last year, coroner Gordon Matenga confirmed the inquiry would be resumed. However after consultation with Bush's family earlier this it was agreed there was no point continuing the inquest as a raft of changes had been made as a result of the royal commission's findings.

In his finding Matenga noted that significant steps were under way to reduce the likelihood of further deaths occurring in similar circumstances. This included ensuring a more consistent way of identifying, prioritising and remediating earthquake-prone buildings.

Matenga, however, did make a recommendation to the Transport and Infrastructure Committee of Parliament that was a gap in the Building Amendment Bill 2018 around reoccupation or reopening of buildings to the public until a detailed engineering assessment had been done.