How easy would it be, do you reckon, to just walk into a hospital and take home a patient with amnesia by convincing everybody you're their spouse?

Never really considered it before, to be honest, but now it's all I can think about. According to the latest objectively-bad-but-I-can't-stop-watching-it Netflix thriller Secret Obsession, it'd be alarmingly easy.

The patient is a young woman called Jennifer (former Disney Channel star Brenda Song), who has wound up in hospital with a textbook case of 'hit by a car while fleeing deranged knifeman' in the movie's intense opening scene.

Russell (Mike Vogel), a man

