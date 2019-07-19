Steve Braunias attends an art class.

Anyone who can pick up a pencil or a paintbrush and make some sort of mark on a page is an artist, and anyone who believes that is insane. I have been taking art classes these past few weeks. I sit in a quiet room and sketch, draw, paint. Pretty much everything I've created is really lame but once in a while, now and then, something happens, magic, chance, luck, and I create something merely fairly lame.

It was the travel editor's idea. He sent out a group email saying there was an opening