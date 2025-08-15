Advertisement
Zuru nappy trial: Rascals patriach challenged over claims

Matt Nippert
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The High Court at Auckland has just wrapped the second week of the blockbuster Zuru nappy trial. (Image: NZME)

Keith Taylor, patriarch of the family who founded the Rascals nappy business, spent nearly all of Friday facing cross-examination over his strident brief of evidence delivered late Thursday at the Zuru nappy trial.

Taylor’s brief delivered at the High Court in Auckland sharply contrasted with billionaire

