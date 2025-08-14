Advertisement
Zuru nappy trial: Ex-cop Keith Taylor sobs recounting fallout from Mowbray’s ‘Hobson’s choice’

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Zuru co-CEOs and brothers, Mat Mowbray (left) and Nick Mowbray, were the subject of testimony at the High Court yesterday. Composite Photo / Supplied

Keith Taylor, whose family founded the Rascals nappy business, choked back tears describing how his children were emotionally crushed after what he described as a “Hobson’s choice” buyout by consumer goods behemoth Zuru.

Taylor also told the High Court at Auckland he found himself “baffled” by restraint provisions he claimed

