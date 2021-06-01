Zeffer's non-alcoholic cider recalled as it may contain alcohol

Hawke's Bay brewery Zeffer Cider Co have recalled a non-alcoholic product with may contain alcohol. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay craft cider company Zeffer Cider Co has recalled its alcohol-free apple cider as some cans may contain alcohol.

The recall applies to specific batches of their Zeffer Cider Co brand 0 per cent alcohol crisp apple cider.

Zeffer Cider Co chief executive Josh Townsend said they decided to recall a particular batch due to a small number of four-packs being packed with their crisp apple five per cent cans instead of their zero per cent cans.

"Although the cans are quite distinguishable, we just wanted to be sure that no one was accidentally consuming five per cent alcohol thinking it was zero per cent cider," he said.

Zeffer Cider Co brand 0 per cent Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider (4 pack) - with incorrect alcohol content stated on the outer packaging. Photo / MPI

The affected batches have a best before date of October 22, 2021 or March 30, 2022, and were sold between April and June.

Townsend said they realised the error on Monday and actioned their recall procedure.

"It was just a packaging error on our part," he said.

The chief executive apologised to customers for the mistake.

"We're doing everything we can to contain the affected four packs, which contain the increased product," Townsend said.

"If there are any questions people can contact us via the Zeffer website."

The product was sold in selected supermarkets and liquor stores throughout New Zealand, but has not been exported.

According to the Ministry of Primary Industries' recall statement the recall does not affect individual cans of Zeffer Cider Co brand 0% Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider and any other Zeffer Cider Co brand products.

MPI has advised customers to check the date of purchase and label of the cans before the consumption of the product in question and those who are concerned with the alcohol content should not consume the product.