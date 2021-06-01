Zeffer's non-alcoholic cider packs recalled as they may contain cans with alcohol in them

The difference between packaging for Zeffer Cider Co's five per cent alcohol crisp apple cider, left, and their zero per cent alcohol product. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay craft cider company Zeffer Cider Co has recalled its alcohol-free apple cider as some cans in the pack may be their five per cent alcohol cans.

The recall applies to specific batches of their Zeffer Cider Co brand 0 per cent alcohol crisp apple cider.

Zeffer Cider Co chief executive Josh Townsend said they decided to recall a particular batch due to a small number of four-packs being packed with their crisp apple five per cent cans instead of their zero per cent cans.

"Although the cans are quite distinguishable, we just wanted to be sure that no one was accidentally consuming five per cent alcohol thinking it was zero per cent cider," he said.

The affected packs have a best before date printed on the bottom of the cans of April 6, 2023.

Townsend said they realised the error on Monday and actioned their recall procedure.

"It was just a packaging error on our part," he said, "The error is isolated to 27 cases or 162 four-packs."

The chief executive apologised to customers for the mistake.

"We're doing everything we can to contain the affected four packs, which contain the increased product," Townsend said.

"If there are any questions people can contact us via the Zeffer website."

The four-packs were available for sale in the North Island between April 19, 2021 and June 1, 2021 and in the South Island between April 27, 2021 and June 1, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Primary Industries' recall statement the recall does not affect individual cans of Zeffer Cider Co brand 0% Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider and any other Zeffer Cider Co brand products.

MPI has advised customers to check the date of purchase and label of the cans before the consumption of the product in question and those who are concerned with the alcohol content should not consume the product.

Consumers are able to return full or partial Zeffer 0% Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider four-packs to the retail store they purchased them from for a full refund.

Townsend said they are working closely with their customers to ensure any remaining affected stock is taken off shelves and not sold.

"We take mistakes like this extremely seriously and will conduct a full investigation of our packaging and quality assurance processes to ensure it doesn't happen again," he added.