Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Your child has a third parent, and his name is Al - Xavier English

By Xavier English
5 mins to read
US teens spend an average of 4.8 hours per day on algorithm-driven, social media platforms. Photo / 123RF

US teens spend an average of 4.8 hours per day on algorithm-driven, social media platforms. Photo / 123RF

Xavier English operates at the forefront of new media platforms, as a co-founder of Supermix and a former Senior Partner at JUV Consulting.

OPINION

Your child has a third parent.

They spend hours with your

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business