You and your Gen Z boss - how working for someone younger than you can have benefits

NZ Herald
14 mins to read
At 23 Alastair King launched Nood - a petcare brand that is part of the Zuru Group. Photo / Supllied

Remember when Millennials were the youngest generation in the workplace - bringing with them new ideas and an apparent natural affinity for technology?

The oldest of them are now over 40 and the new

