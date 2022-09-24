At 23 Alastair King launched Nood - a petcare brand that is part of the Zuru Group. Photo / Supllied

Remember when Millennials were the youngest generation in the workplace - bringing with them new ideas and an apparent natural affinity for technology?

The oldest of them are now over 40 and the new kid on the work-block is Gen Z.

Generation Z, aka zoomers, centennials, or iGen, are aged 9-25 years old and are making their presence at work known - and they are old enough to be your boss.

Google 'Gen Z' and you'll find them described as having shorter attention spans, more likely to take entrepreneurial risks, being better team players and better at multitasking. But do they make good bosses?

"Gen Z is seemingly better at managing up and asking for the things they need for success," says Liza Viz at Beyond Recruitment.

"They'll request better stuff for their team such as technology, mental health support, extra time off, training and development classes and more."

A boss in their mid-20s demands work-life balance and health and wellbeing support more than any other leader.

Liza Viz at Beyond Recruitment said Gen Z has been pushed up the career ladder by Covid-19 shortages. Photo / Supplied

They are also more likely to push for diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and work for a company that aligns with their own personal values.

"Many Gen Z leaders are extremely ethical and want to improve the world around them," Viz says.

"Their grasp of social issues and culture war narratives, including wokeness, is also something to be aware of."

Viz says Gen Z is incredibly inclusive and wants to see people treated fairly and equally.



They are often strategic thinkers that innovate and improve the processes around them.

But it's not all smooth sailing for those employing Gen Z in leadership roles.

"They'll speak up, speak their mind, and potentially at times can overlook the experience of what they see as the old guard that may be in the more senior executive roles. This can at times create conflict."

Viz warns that companies employing Gen Z leaders need to give them support and training to make sure they have the depth to support a team.

"When considering hiring a Gen Z manager with an obvious lack of soft skills, we recommend personal development and management training classes to plug these holes."

Gen Z bosses thrive, Viz says, with personal development and management training classes to plug these holes in people skills.



"As recruiters, we find that traditional rewards tend to cure most Gen Z ills."



"If a business provides Gen Z with a safe and engaging office environment, a respectful culture, career growth and mobility opportunities, and workplace benefits like EAP and mental health support, they thrive."

Viz says Covid has given Gen Z leaders a push up the career ladder.

"Gen Z workers are entering new roles amid New Zealand's talent shortage, so right now it's not unusual for businesses to take chances on recruiting younger managers."

GirlBoss leads the way

GirlBoss founder Alexia Hilbertidou, 23, is a trailblazer for other Gen Z bosses. Photo / Supplied

You can't talk about Gen Z bosses without talking about trailblazing GirlBoss founder Alexia Hilbertidou, 23, who founded her company seven years ago when she was just 16.

Since then Hilbertidou has created a network of 13,500 young women, and strong corporate partnerships to close the gender gap and help more women into leadership roles.

Hilbertidou is passionate about seeing Gen Z leaders take centre-stage, and said they are more than capable of running teams older than them.

"I love working Gen Z, and they blow you away with their passion, their enthusiasm, how responsible they are, how entrepreneurial they are - it's just wonderful.

"Gen Z have made really positive lifestyle choices. They have stopped drinking and smoking, there has been a drop in teen pregnancy - we are the generation that has 'gone mild'."

Hilbertidou says those choices - partnered with Gen Z's reputation of competitiveness - means they make fine leaders.

"We are the first generation who would rather stay home and watch Netflix than go to a party. So we are less likely to arrive hungover at work and are very dedicated.

Hilbertidou believes, as well as work ethic, there are other benefits to having Gen Z leaders for businesses.

Having Gen Z leaders means businesses are a step ahead when it comes to understanding their Gen Z customer or client base.

Growing trends and changes in society such as veganism or alternative energy are considered when businesses make choices.

Hilbertidou urges businesses with Gen Z leaders to give them space in the workplace to grow.

And she reckons they can give millennials - who are now turning 40 - a run for their money.

"Millennials believe everyone can win, and Gen Z knows only the best win, so they strive.

"Gen Z are also more realistic than the idealistic millennials. Gen Z know a university degree doesn't guarantee a job and they are happy to start a podcast or use online learning as a way to make a difference."

So what is it like for the older generations working for or alongside a younger leader?

Tracy Taylor - a lead partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers - says working with Hilbertidou has changed the way she worked.

The Gen Xer says Hilbertidou has given unique and valuable insights for the Ignite programme, which aims to get more young women into finance and tech industries and offers a full-time paid internship at PwC.

"I met Alexia around 18 months ago and was blown away by a presentation she gave at a partner conference.

"The way she integrated relevant popular culture into a narrative was compelling and told her own story in a unique and transparent way."

Taylor says Hilbertidou was able to give the Gen Z perspective on the younger generation's thinking and motivation.

"I called her and said, 'This is what I want to do', and she helped me shape the narrative to appeal to Gen Zers from a wide demographic.

"We shaped social media and a campaign that cast the net far and wide using purpose and channel to drive interest."

Taylor says because of Hilbertidou's unique Gen Z leadership qualities, the Ignite programme has been a huge success.

"The end outcome for year one has been outstanding- it's all about the Ignitees, and their performance has been off the charts."

Having Hilbertidou's leadership perspective has had a significant impact on Taylor and had paved the way for other Gen Zs in the tech world.

"Working with Alexia and Girlboss has fundamentally changed me, my approach and the organisation," Taylor says.

"I hold panels with a range of levels promoting the authenticity of the voices, which gives Gen Z team members opportunities they would typically wait years for."

"I believe this combination and approach gives true equity for all underrepresented individuals and removes bias."

Nood Ambition

Over at Zuru - the toy manufacturer that has branched into consumer goods and technology - the team is young, so Gen Z leaders are not too unusual.

Heading their pet care range Nood is 23-year-old Alastair King.

King was recruited by Zuru boss Nick Mowbray in 2017 and together they walked the aisles of the supermarket looking for products that needed to be done differently.

They settled on pet care and Nood was born.

King works with teams from Zuru and has a team of 5-7 people who report to him.

It's a relatively young team, but King is the youngest.

He is well aware of the challenges being a young leader brings, but says the feedback from the rest of his team has always been positive.

The Mowbray siblings who founded Zuru - Mat, Anna and Nick - are all under 40, so youth runs in the company.

King works across pet care, from marketing to product development and commercial.

Most of his time is spent working with big retailers such as Tesco and making sure Nood has plenty of doors open to it for the next 20 years.

"Being a young team, we are all learning together. We make mistakes on the job and then we fix it.

"We didn't want to do five years of research and then get into it."

He says that part of being a good leader is knowing your strengths and trusting others to do what they are good at.

"Some areas of the business I know I am really good with and I concentrate on those areas and where can I add value. I also know where and when I should just get out of the way.

"That goes for every leader, but especially with a young leader with less experience - being able to pick your lane is important."

Having a cohesive team has been straightforward for King, but that is through hard work and making the common goal clear.

"For us at Nood, one of the biggest things is vision and strong clarity of where are we trying to get to, and getting collective buy-in on that.

"If everyone knows the vision, everyone can make decisions in line with that with the full context of where you are trying to get."

Orchard boss Rockiting to the top

Young Boss: Joshua Rowe started as a foreman for Rockit Apples when he was 18 and is now a manager. Photo / Supplied

Orchard manager Joshua Rowe prides himself on his empathy and flexibility but says he also knows how to drive a team to get the best result.

He's tech-savvy, driven, and has put himself through leadership courses to help be the best boss he can be for his team.

The young boss manages two orchards in Gisborne for Rockit Apples - those cute mini-apples that come in a tube of five.

"Being younger, I think you have a bit more awareness of work-life balance. I need my staff to bring their A-game when they are here, but I also recognise we are all human and need some understanding.

"If someone has to leave early or they are not having the best day they can come to me. I would say I am a bit more understanding."

Rowe says he's "not the type of Gen Z boss that makes workers do yoga each morning" but he encourages staff to be open and honest.

"We have a morning meeting and go through what everyone wants to achieve throughout the day, then I get out in the field and see how everyone is getting on.

"I like to make sure people are happy at work and have balance with their time away."

Rowe says throughout the years there had been some who questioned his ability because of his age. He has provided leadership for permanent staff straight out of school to pensioners doing seasonal work.

"There has definitely been pushback from older people," he says.

"I came into the industry at 18 and I was always trying to strive for that next role. I have always had pushback from people who say, 'You're young, what would you know?'"

Instead of taking offence, Rowe said he answers the doubters with hard work and keeping himself in check.

He also makes sure his team know they are valued.

"I look at the older workers in the team and know I can learn from them and tap into their world experience."

The third-generation grower started in the industry straight out of school and knew right from the start he wanted to advance his career.

"My school year finished on the Thursday and I started working for a company called T&G on Friday.

"In 2018, I got my first opportunity as a foreman for Rockit, and then four years later I moved to Gisborne to manage the new orchard there."

Leadership courses have also given Rowe confidence and taught him how recognise what factors were within his control and how to manage the things that were not.

"I used to see my age as a challenge, but I don't see it like that anymore," he said.

"I know my generation is young, but we also have a lot to offer and there is a hunger to keep doing better."

Student army

Ian Scott, from recruitment agency Randstad, says age is no barrier to leadership, and points to young leaders such as Sam Johnson, who established the Student Volunteer Army in response to the Christchurch earthquake at just 21.

Johnson mobilised 13,000 students a week to help with the clean-up after the devastating Christchurch Earthquakes.

He managed a core team of 15 people and a wider administrative team of 70.

"Sam is a great example of a leader where age was of no relevance. He was purpose-led and demonstrated strong leadership skills.

Sam Johnson set up the Student Volunteer Army to clean up after the Christchurch earthquakes and mobilised again to help vulnerable isolating because of Covid-19. Photo / File

"Young leaders like Sam, that have a strong 'why', will attract people who want to work for them, regardless of age or any other factor."

Scott says age is one factor when finding someone for a leadership role - but it is by no means the most important.

Industries such as technology and fashion are full of young talent, with risk-taking Gen Z a big player in start-up companies, he says.

Millennials grew up with technology, but Gen Z was born into it - mobile phones, iPads, and laptops were a staple from the start.

It's something that has given the generation a big boost.

Ian Scott, from recruitment agency Randstad, said successful Gen Z bosses proved age was little barrier to great leadership. Photo / Supplied

"Many of these young leaders have been plying their trade since they were very young - coding since they were pre-teens," Scott says.

"By the time they are running their own company they have often had more than ten years' experience, creating something unique that then creates a business opportunity."

It might be a shock for someone in their 30s or 40s under the leadership of a Gen Z boss but Scott says in general people are happy to be led by someone younger - as long as they are a good leader.

"Age diversity works both ways and generally people are happy to be led by good leaders, regardless of their age," Scott says.

"The qualities that employees look for in a leader do not change because of their date of birth."

And just because someone is knocking on the door of 50 or 60 and has more experience under their belt, it doesn't mean they are automatically a strong manager of people or a capable leader.

Leadership specialist John McKeefry from AskYourTeam says Gen Z leaders need great self-awareness to counter their lack of lived experience.



There is often pushback from older workers who see younger leaders as inexperienced.



"Older generations have skill development and experience - you have learned a few things, learned about yourself.

"Gen Z leaders have to have great self-awareness."

McKeefry encourages Gen Z bosses to be authentic and not take the weight of the team on their young shoulders.

"Be yourself, be authentic. And don't be perfect.

"You make the mistake as a young leader that you feel you have to be perfect.

"You have a team for a reason, so use that team. Empower the team, support the team, and then reward the team when they succeed."

Generation Boss - what style of leader suits you?

Gen Z aka iGen, zoomers: (9-25 years)

Tech-savvy and mobile-first habits. Supportive of remote working and flexible hours. Strong desire for an inclusive and diverse workplace and will push for good tech and wellbeing support for their team. Lacks the lived experience of the older generations.

Millennials aka Gen Y: (26 - 41 years)

Straightforward management style, supportive of health and wellbeing, flexible working. Likes giving feedback and rewards. Values teamwork rather than individual successes.

Gen X (42-57 years)

Appreciates a can-do attitude and has the life experience and knowledge to problem solve. Started the push for flexible working. Embraces feedback. This generation worked long hours so might expect the same. Loves email.

Boomers (57-75 years)

A wealth of experience, competitive, and willing to burn the midnight oil. Face-to-face instructions. Can expect long hours. Some might struggle with work-life balance and mental health and wellbeing expectations of younger generations.