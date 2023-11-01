Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Xero earnings preview: Analysts have sharply different takes

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
New broom: Xero CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy.

New broom: Xero CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy.

Many of Xero’s small business customers suffered during pandemic lockdowns, and the economic slowdown that followed.

Earlier this year, the cloud accounting firm went through its own pain, reporting a $118 million full-year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business